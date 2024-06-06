Cola and ice creams flying off shelves in scorching heat wave

In Short:

Companies like PepsiCo India, Coca-Cola, Havmor Ice Cream, and Dabur India are experiencing a rise in demand for their beverages and ice creams due to the ongoing heat wave in India. They are ensuring that their products are readily available for both in-home and out-of-home consumption across retail and e-commerce platforms. The companies are increasing production capacity to meet the growing demand and cater to consumers’ need for refreshing and hydrating products during the summer months.

Companies Witness Surge in Demand for Hydrating Products Amid Heat Wave

As the heat wave continues to grip several parts of the country, companies manufacturing cola, beverages, ice creams, and other hydrating products are experiencing a steady rise in demand.

PepsiCo India

Leading beverage maker, **PepsiCo India**, has reported a skyrocketing demand for its products in the east, north, and central India regions. Brands like 7UP, Nimbooz, Pepsi, and more are being sought after by consumers looking to beat the summer heat.

The company has ramped up its inventory and distribution channels to ensure that its products are readily available for both in-home and out-of-home consumption. A spokesperson from **PepsiCo India** stated, “We want to make it easier for everyone to stay cool and refreshed during the hottest months of the year.”

Coca-Cola India

**Coca-Cola India** has also witnessed a surge in demand for its beverages like Coke, ThumsUP, Maaza, and Sprite. With the summer season peaking, the company is bullish about its sales in the sparkling, hydration, and juice segments.

The spokesperson for **Coca-Cola India** expressed their commitment to refreshing consumers with a carefully curated beverage portfolio, catering to both in-home and out-of-home consumption.

Havmor Ice Cream

**Havmor Ice Cream**, now part of LOTTE Wellfood Co, has seen an unprecedented demand for its products this year. Managing Director Komal Anand mentioned that they have increased production capacity to meet the growing demand, especially with the highest temperatures ever recorded this year.

They are gearing up to service more demand through their upcoming factory in Pune, starting from July-August 2024.

Dabur India

**Dabur India** is witnessing a surge in demand for its summer-centric products, particularly in the glucose portfolio. The company has already built up inventory to meet the growing demand for instant energy and hydration on the go.

Recognizing the need, **Dabur** has expanded its glucose portfolio and introduced a new instant energy drink, marking their entry into the ready-to-drink glucose segment.