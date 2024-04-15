Lam Research signs Memorandum of Understanding with ISM and IISc

In Short:

Lam Research Corp, a global supplier of semiconductor equipment, signed an MoU with the India Semiconductor Mission and IISc to deploy Semi Verse Solutions in India. The agreement aims to enhance the country’s semiconductor workforce. The partnership, announced in June 2023, marks the completion of a successful pilot program with IISc and sets the stage for expanding to universities across India. Lam’s platform will play a crucial role in training engineers in semiconductor fabrication technologies.

Empowering India’s Semiconductor Workforce with Lam Research Corp

Imagine a world where technology is constantly evolving, where smaller and better-performing devices are the norm. Lam Research Corporation, a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry, is at the forefront of making this vision a reality.

Tripartite Partnership for Growth

In an exciting development, Lam Research Corp has signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc). This collaboration aims to deploy Semi Verse Solutions to empower India’s semiconductor manufacturing workforce.

Expanding Horizons

The MoU, initially announced as part of a joint statement by the governments of the US and India, signifies the successful completion of a pilot program in partnership with IISc. This paves the way for the expansion of the initiative to multiple universities across India, ushering in a new era of growth and innovation in the semiconductor sector.

A Bold Step Forward

“As India takes bold steps to establish a semiconductor industry, a virtual-physical fabrication world enabled by Semi Verse Solutions will play a crucial role in scaling up the workforce to meet industry demands,” remarked Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate Vice President, and General Manager at Lam Research India.

Empowering Engineers

Lam Research’s platform served as the foundation for a customized curriculum designed for the pilot course, which successfully trained 35 engineers over a six-month period. With a target to educate up to 60,000 Indian engineers in semiconductor fabrication technologies over a decade, this program promises to be a game-changer in shaping the future of the industry.

With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Lam Research Corp is set to empower a new generation of semiconductor professionals in India, driving the country towards a brighter technological future.