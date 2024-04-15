Clientell, a RevOps start-up, secures $2.5 million in funding

In Short:

Clientell, a start-up focused on revenue operations, has raised $2.5 million in funding led by Blume Ventures. The company, founded by BITS Pilani alumni Saahil Dhaka and Neil Sarkar, uses custom forecasting processes and Machine Learning models to help users improve productivity. They aim to disrupt the Revenue Operations space by leveraging AI technologies. The funds will be used to strengthen products and expand the team.

Clientell Raises $2.5 Million in Seed Funding

Exciting news alert! 🚀 Clientell, a revenue operations start-up, has secured a whopping $2.5 million in a seed funding round. The funding was led by Blume Ventures with participation from Chiratae Ventures, Artha Venture Fund, and Silicon Valley-based Z5 Capital.

Background Story

This isn’t the first time Clientell has caught the attention of investors. The company had previously raised $600,000 from Chiratae Ventures’ sonic cohort at the end of 2021, co-led by Artha Venture Fund. The newly acquired funds will be put towards enhancing the company’s products and expanding their talented team.

RevOps Revolution

Founded by Saahil Dhaka and Neil Sarkar, alumni of BITS Pilani, Clientell is on a mission to revolutionize revenue operations. Their unique approach involves deploying custom forecasting processes and Machine Learning (ML) models for each customer, providing a tailored experience.

AI-Powered Productivity

Clientell’s key focus lies in leveraging AI to boost productivity, cut down costs spent on multiple tools, and enhance data quality. Their conversational interface is designed to be user-friendly and accessible from any device, ensuring a seamless experience for all users.

The team is focused on building the core AI platform with traditional machine learning.| Photo Credit: ANDY

Empowering GTM Leaders

Saahil Dhaka, Founder & CEO of Clientell, shared, “We’re here to bring useful AI products to aid 10 times salespeople, CRM developers, and GTM leaders.” The company’s AI-co-pilot is a game-changer for chief revenue officers and go-to-market leaders, offering support in enhancing GTM execution and optimizing pipeline governance and forecasting.

Future Endeavors

Clientell has already partnered with growth-stage SaaS companies and large pharmaceutical firms as part of their early adopters’ program. The team is tirelessly working on building the core AI platform, combining generative AI with traditional machine learning to provide valuable insights in a conversational manner.

“The future of Revenue Operations is bright with the rise of new technologies. Saahil and Neil have shown great vision, and the positive feedback from early customers is a testament to their hard work. We are thrilled to be a part of Clientell’s journey and look forward to supporting them in this financing round,” expressed Venkatesh Peddi, Managing Director and Partner at Chiratae Ventures.