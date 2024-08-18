JSW MG Motor India Aims for 50% EV Sales in FY25, MG Windsor EV Launch in Sept

JSW MG Motor India aims for 50% of its sales to come from electric vehicles (EVs) by FY25. They will launch the MG Windsor EV in September and plan to release five more models in the next year. The company is developing an EV battery ecosystem and enhancing its charging network with initiatives like eHUB and EVPEDIA. They aim to expand their presence to 500 locations by 2024.

JSW MG Motor India Sets Ambitious EV Sales Target

JSW MG Motor India is on a mission to electrify its sales as it aims for a remarkable **50%** of its total sales to come from electric vehicles (**EVs**) by the end of **FY25**. The company’s exciting journey will kick off with the launch of the highly anticipated **MG Windsor EV** in September.

Transforming the Automotive Landscape

In the words of a spokesperson from JSW MG Motor India, “As we gear up to unveil India’s first Compact Utility Vehicle (CUV) – the MG Windsor EV, our goal is to ensure that over half of our sales this year are driven by our EV line-up. This initiative underscores our commitment to evolving within India’s dynamic automotive space. We see a tremendous opportunity to contribute to a sustainable future not just for our country, but for the planet.”

The spokesperson elaborated on their vision, which incorporates various elements including:

Investing in **clean technologies**

Local manufacturing of **EV components**

Developing advanced **battery technologies**

Creating effective **recycling systems**

Exciting New Launches Ahead

The company has plans to introduce **five new vehicles** in the coming year and to enhance its production capacity to meet growing demand.

To foster a robust EV battery ecosystem, JSW MG Motor India is collaborating with numerous partners nationwide, including **Attero**, **Lohum**, and **BatX**. The objective? To establish a sustainable EV **circular economy**. Among the initiatives launched to address various stakeholder challenges are:

eHUB : A multilingual unified charging platform boasting an extensive network that simplifies charging experiences and provides trip-planning features.

: A multilingual unified charging platform boasting an extensive network that simplifies charging experiences and provides trip-planning features. Project Revive : This innovative initiative explores second-life use cases for EV batteries in partnership with **Lohum**, **BatX**, and **TERI** to benefit local communities.

: This innovative initiative explores second-life use cases for EV batteries in partnership with **Lohum**, **BatX**, and **TERI** to benefit local communities. EVPEDIA: This industry-first platform aims to enhance EV education, supporting India’s transition towards sustainable mobility.

Expanding Horizons

Earlier announcements from the company highlighted their plans to broaden their footprint in major metropolitan areas and emerging tier-2 cities. Intriguingly, they have noticed a growing interest in their electric vehicles even in non-metro regions. With nearly **400 touchpoints** across **162 cities**, they aim to ramp that number up to **500 by the close of 2024**, ensuring that their service centers can deliver support with a rapid response time of just **30 minutes**.