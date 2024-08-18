Kolte-Patil Developers’ CFO Khiroda Jena Resigns from Position

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd’s CFO, Khiroda Jena, resigned on August 17, 2024, to pursue other professional opportunities. Based in Pune, the company is a leading real estate firm in India, with a presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru. They have completed over 64 projects, including residential and commercial developments, covering over 28 million square feet.

Change in Leadership at Kolte-Patil Developers

In a surprising turn of events, Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Khiroda Jena. This decision came into effect on August 17, 2024, as Jena has chosen to explore new professional opportunities beyond the company’s horizons.

About Kolte-Patil Developers

Hailing from the vibrant city of Pune, Kolte-Patil Developers stands tall as one of the foremost real estate developers in India. The company has made significant strides, expanding its presence into the bustling markets of Mumbai and Bengaluru.

A Growing Portfolio

Over the years, Kolte-Patil Developers has successfully completed and launched an impressive array of projects—totaling over 64 various developments. These include stunning residential complexes, well-planned integrated townships, dynamic commercial hubs, and state-of-the-art IT Parks. Together, they encompass a remarkable saleable area exceeding 28 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.