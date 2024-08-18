Viksit Bharat 2047: Government Plans On-Demand Coal Supply for Consumers

In Short:

The government is reforming India’s coal sector to enhance access to commercial mining through a national coal exchange, allowing industries, particularly MSMEs, to order coal on demand. This aims to increase supply, curb imports, and foster market competition. Currently, 11 of 107 auctioned mines are operational. The exchange will enable efficient pricing and innovative coal marketing to transform the industry by 2030.

<div id="content-body-68539966" itemprop="articleBody"> <h2>Coal Sector Overhaul: A Bold Step Towards Reform</h2> <p>The Indian government is making significant strides in reforming the **coal sector**, striving to revamp a production and supply structure that has been in place for decades. This ambitious move includes launching a national coal exchange, designed to provide **commercial mines** with easier access, ultimately delivering **coal** on demand to industries, especially **MSMEs** (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises).</p> <h3>A Vision for the Future</h3> <p>While **commercial coal mining** remains relatively small at the moment, the **Coal Ministry** is setting its sights on boosting supplies to industries unrelated to coal (NRS), reducing imports, and advancing coal gasification. By 2030, the prospect for substantial growth in this sector looks promising.</p> <h3>Current Production Status</h3> <p>Since June 2020, a total of 107 **commercial coal mines** have been auctioned, with 11 currently operational. These mines produced approximately 15 million tonnes (mt) of coal in FY24, with aspirations to increase that to 23 mt in FY25.</p> <h3>Creating a Competitive Market</h3> <p>A senior government official expressed, “Our goal is to foster a robust ecosystem that promotes a transparent and competitive market. To achieve this, we have already initiated commercial auctions. The next step is establishing a national coal exchange, complete with its own regulatory body.”</p> <p>He added, “Currently, NRS industries, especially during the hot months, struggle with supply shortages and often have to purchase coal at inflated prices through spot and e-auctions. Given the expansion of the Indian economy, we need to ensure coal remains competitive to solidify our position as a global manufacturing hub. A functioning commercial market will mitigate these challenges.”</p> <h3>On-Demand Coal Service</h3> <p>The proposed exchange aims to offer an “on-demand service” allowing consumers to log into a portal, select the coal quantity they need, and have it delivered to their doorstep at competitive rates. This initiative is part of the **Ministry’s Viksit Bharat 2047 Action Plan**.</p> <h5 class="sub_head">Building a Thriving Commercial Mechanism</h5> <p>A senior government official further explained that fostering a **commercial mechanism** allows numerous sellers and buyers to converge in the coal trading market. The envisioned national exchange is intended to catalyze the evolution of commercial coal mining and support the growth of domestic coal markets. This platform will enable efficient, market-based pricing, benefiting all parties involved.</p> <p>The **Coal Ministry**, in collaboration with industry experts, is also exploring innovative coal marketing strategies. “We are considering various suggestions concerning operations and products the exchange could provide. For example, should 25 percent of the output from **PSU** (Public Sector Undertaking) commercial blocks be allocated for the **MSME** sector?” the official speculated.</p> <h5 class="sub_head">Introducing Regulation to Ensure Fairness</h5> <p>As the coal exchange evolves, the Ministry plans to establish a regulatory body specifically for this sector. Discussions are underway to prepare a proposal for both the coal exchange and its regulator, expected to be presented to the Cabinet by September-October.</p> <h5 class="sub_head">Challenging CIL’s Dominance</h5> <p>The introduction of a national coal exchange is deemed a game changer. Currently, there isn't a systematic mechanism for coal price discovery, and a healthier market would challenge the dominance of **CIL** (Coal India Limited). A primary steel producer pointed out, “This allows coal companies to present innovative and competitively priced offerings to consumers on the exchange. It will significantly affect the quantities auctioned in spot and e-auctions. Many buyers often complain about limited quantities and exorbitant prices. For instance, some e-auction premiums surged by a staggering 400 percent during the summer of 2023.”</p> <p>This reliance on exorbitantly priced coal prioritizing the power sector makes it increasingly challenging to compete with other nations, particularly **China**. The introduction of a robust private sector can prove beneficial in this regard.</p> <p>A senior official reiterated, “There’s no doubt **CIL** will face competition in the market. Spot and e-auctions will undeniably be influenced. Now, it’s up to CIL to adapt its go-to-market strategies to align with market dynamics.”</p> <p>However, the intention is not merely to curtail one entity's power. Instead, it’s about cultivating a dynamic commercial market where companies can not only sell coal but also the byproducts stemming from **coal gasification** and more.</p> </div>

This revised version maintains the context and details of the original news while offering a more engaging and human-centric tone, formatted with HTML for clarity and readability.