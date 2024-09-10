ITI and SEPC Secure Development Contracts in Bihar

Bihar has awarded two major development projects worth over ₹480 crore. ITI Limited will supply 100,000 solar street lights for ₹300 crore, enhancing renewable energy in 10 districts. SEPC Limited secured a ₹182.57 crore contract for providing drinking water in Bhabhua and Mohania. Both projects aim to improve rural infrastructure in Bihar and boost local economies.

Exciting Developments in Bihar: Major Projects Worth Over ₹480 Crore Awarded

Big news is coming out of **Bihar**, where two substantial development projects are set to make a significant impact, totaling over ₹480 crore! **ITI Limited**, the renowned public sector telecom manufacturing company, has just bagged an impressive order worth approximately ₹300 crore from the **Bihar Renewable Energy Development Authority (BREDA)**. This exciting contract involves supplying and installing a whopping 100,000 solar street light systems across 10 districts in Bihar.

Stock Performance Shines Bright

On the stock market front, **ITI Limited** shares are buzzing, priced at ₹297.80 after seeing a rise of ₹14.75 or 5.21% on the NSE around 1:10 PM. It seems investors are feeling optimistic about the company’s bold move into renewable energy!

Water Supply Initiative by SEPC Limited

Not to be outdone, **SEPC Limited** has also secured a significant contract worth ₹182.57 crore from the irrigation division of the Bihar government. This ambitious turnkey project aims to provide drinking water to the towns of **Bhabhua** and **Mohania**, leveraging surface water as part of the **Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan** initiative.

Meanwhile, shares of **SEPC Limited** are also on an upward trajectory, trading at ₹32.18, having jumped by ₹1.90 or 6.27% on the NSE at the same time.

Focus on Solar Energy and Infrastructure

**ITI Limited’s** solar street light project is part of the “**Mukhyamantri Gramin Solar Street Light Yojana**” and will cover districts like **Gopalgunj**, **Siwan**, and **Patna**. The company plans to execute this order from its **Naini plant**, which has been a hub for manufacturing solar panels for six years.

On the other hand, **SEPC Limited’s** contract entails a comprehensive approach, including a detailed survey, meticulous planning, design, construction, and installation. This project will unfold over a 12-month execution period, followed by a three-month trial run and a remarkable 60 months of operation and maintenance.

A Bright Future for Bihar

These projects signify a major leap forward for Bihar, driving investments into the state’s rural infrastructure and renewable energy landscapes. With such substantial commitments from **ITI Limited** and **SEPC Limited**, the future is looking bright for both the companies and the communities they will serve.