Xiaomi India Appoints Sudhin Mathur as New Chief Operating Officer

Xiaomi India has appointed Sudhin Mathur as its new COO. With a strong background from Sony Ericsson and LG Mobiles, Mathur aims to enhance Xiaomi’s presence as a top smartphone and AIoT brand in India. His experience in building effective teams and delivering results will support the company’s growth strategy following a successful Q2 and its 10th anniversary in India.

Exciting Leadership Changes at Xiaomi India

In an exciting development, **Xiaomi India**, a prominent player in the global technology landscape, has welcomed **Sudhin Mathur** as its new Chief Operating Officer (**COO**). This strategic appointment marks an important chapter in Xiaomi’s growth story in India.

A Seasoned Professional Joins the Team

Before joining **Xiaomi**, Mathur had an impressive stint at **Sony Ericsson**, where he played a pivotal role in establishing the company’s global R&D Centre in Chennai. With a career spanning over three decades, he has also held significant positions at **LG Mobiles** and even ventured into entrepreneurship as a founding member of **Shoptalk**.

Words from the Top

Sharing his enthusiasm about the new addition to the team, **Muralikrishnan B**, President of **Xiaomi India**, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Sudhin to the Xiaomi India team. He brings a unique blend of strategic vision and operational expertise that perfectly aligns with our multi-year strategy to establish Xiaomi as the most preferred Smartphone x AIoT brand for aspirational Indians. Sudhin’s extensive experience delivering results across diverse businesses, coupled with his proven ability to build high-functional teams, will be instrumental in driving our growth agenda.”

He further emphasized that the company is currently at a crucial inflection point, buoyed by a successful Q2 performance. And let’s not forget, **Xiaomi India** recently celebrated a major milestone by marking its 10th anniversary in the country!

Excitement for the Future

In response to his new role, **Sudhin Mathur**, the new COO of **Xiaomi India**, expressed his excitement, saying, “I am glad to be a part of the Xiaomi India family at such an exciting time and work closely with an extremely passionate team who is driven to make a revolutionary brand. Xiaomi India has been leading the technology sector with the magic of its unparalleled range of products and services. Together, we aim to drive innovation, push boundaries, and deliver exceptional experiences for our customers.”