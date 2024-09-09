Govt Unveils Draft Guidelines for Payment Security and Financial Aid in PM Surya Ghar

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has proposed guidelines for financial assistance related to rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This draft covers RESCO and utility-led models, allowing companies to manage solar systems for certain years, with ownership transferring to households later. The scheme aims to boost solar capacity with a budget of ₹75,021 crore until FY27.

Exciting Developments in Renewable Energy: New Guidelines Unveiled!

The **Ministry of New & Renewable Energy** (MNRE) has just rolled out draft guidelines that could transform the renewable energy landscape for residential consumers. These guidelines are specifically focused on **central financial assistance** and **payment security** for **Renewable Energy Services Companies** (RESCO) and utility-led aggregation models as part of the innovative PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

What’s New in the Scheme?

In **June 2024**, the Ministry had already taken a significant step by issuing scheme guidelines to offer central financial assistance (CFA) to households installing solar systems via registered vendors. However, those initial guidelines didn’t quite cover the RESCO framework or the utility-led and State-led aggregation models (ULA), which are crucial for expanding solar energy accessibility.

Understanding the RESCO Approach

Under the **RESCO** model, third-party renewable energy firms can step in to procure, install, and maintain rooftop solar systems. Consumers enjoy a hassle-free experience for a minimum of **five years** – they simply pay for the electricity generated at a tariff rate set by the **RESCO operator**. Plus, there’s a nice bonus: operators might even compensate consumers for utilizing their roof space! After the five-year period, consumers have the option to take ownership of the solar systems.

What’s more, RESCO operators can partner with local **Distribution Companies** (Discoms) to sell surplus power back to the grid through a formal power purchase agreement. On the other side, under the utility-led model, state Discoms own the rooftop systems for a similar duration before transferring ownership to households.

Innovative Technologies on the Horizon

The rooftop solar installations can incorporate cutting-edge technologies, enhancing the solar experience with options like small wind hybrids, battery storage solutions, and solar tracker systems.

Eligibility Criteria and Financial Assistance

However, it’s important to note that households with existing rooftop solar systems will not qualify for the RESCO or ULA models under the PM Surya Ghar scheme. The CFA will be calculated based on the structure of the scheme, specifically relating to the capacity of installed solar modules.

Ensuring Payment Security

To support these initiatives, the MNRE has proposed a substantial **₹100 crore** corpus to establish a **payment security mechanism**. This fund will be managed by the national program implementation agency to ensure that payments are secured.

For utility-led aggregation projects, the utility can tap into this security mechanism, facilitating payments for projects where RESCO partners are involved, all through a transparent bidding process aimed at tariff discovery.

A Vision for the Future: PM Surya Ghar

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, approved on **February 29, 2024**, is a forward-thinking scheme designed to enhance the share of solar rooftop capacity, empowering households to generate their own electricity. With a staggering financial outlay of **₹75,021 crore** slated for implementation until **FY27**, this initiative is poised to make a significant impact on the renewable energy sector in India!