Infosys penalized by Texas Comptroller for failure to pay sales tax

Infosys, a big IT company, was fined $3,142.02 by Texas for not paying sales tax. This happened in April 2024. The penalty was given by a US government agency.Infosys has to pay around ₹2.60 lakh.

Infosys fined $3,142.02 for non-payment of sales tax in Texas

Hey there, great news enthusiasts! So, it turns out our beloved IT major Infosys has been slapped with a fine of $3,142.02 (that’s roughly ₹2.60 lakh) by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts in the USA.

What happened?

Well, according to a recent regulatory filing, Infosys failed to pay sales tax for the month of April 2024. Ouch!

It just goes to show that even tech giants like Infosys aren’t immune to the occasional slip-up. Stay tuned for more updates on this story!