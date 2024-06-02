Sun Pharma anticipates strong single-digit revenue growth this fiscal: MD

In Short:

Sun Pharma Aims for High Single-Digit Growth in FY25

Exciting news from the headquarters of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in Mumbai! Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi has shared that the company is expecting a high single-digit top-line growth for the current fiscal year.

Positive Revenue Growth

In the previous fiscal year, the firm reported a consolidated total revenue from operations of ₹48,497 crore, which marks a significant increase from ₹43,886 crore in the previous year.

“All our businesses are positioned for growth in the upcoming year,” Shanghvi mentioned in an analyst call.

Investment Phase

Shanghvi also mentioned that Sun Pharma will be in the investment phase for several businesses this year. This includes product launch costs in the US as the ramp-up of the global specialty business is expected to continue.

R&D investments are expected to be 8-10 per cent of sales during the year.

Focus on Long-Term Sustainability

Shanghvi emphasized the importance of investing in the future without compromising profitability. He stated, “Our focus is on building a business that is strong long-term.”

Market Leader in India

According to the AIOCD AWACS MAT March 2024 report, Sun Pharma holds a significant 8.5 per cent market share in the Indian pharmaceutical market valued over ₹1,97,000 crore.

Consolidated Net Profit

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, Sun Pharma reported a consolidated net profit of ₹9,576 crore, showcasing consistent growth from ₹8,474 crore in the previous fiscal year.