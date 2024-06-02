Honeywell to launch industry-specific products with Impact branding

In Short:

Honeywell, an engineering and technology company, is launching sector-specific products under its Impact brand for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Impact offers solutions in building, fire safety, energy management, industrial sensors, and personal protective equipment for MSMEs in sectors like retail, hospitality, and small industries. The brand has seen 30% revenue growth and plans to expand to new locations and penetrate tier-2 and tier-3 markets. Honeywell aims for continued growth with a focus on research and innovation in India.

Introducing Impact Brand: Honeywell’s Sector-Specific Products for MSMEs

In an exciting development, Honeywell, the renowned engineering and technology company, is gearing up to launch sector-specific products under the Impact brand. These products are specially designed for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) segment in India. Ashish Modi, President of Honeywell India, shared that this initiative aims to provide focused solutions for the diverse market.

Empowering MSMEs with Impact by Honeywell

The Impact brand by Honeywell caters to the growing mid-segment in India. Offering a wide range of applications including building technologies, fire safety, electrical safety, energy management solutions, industrial sensors, and personal protective equipment (PPE), this brand is set to revolutionize the industry.

According to Modi, each sector or vertical has an MSME segment. As a result, Honeywell will focus on addressing the needs of Retail, Quick Service Restaurants, Hospitality, small industrial MSMEs, and the broader building sector by providing innovative products tailored to solve their unique challenges.

Expansion and Growth

In the past four years, the Impact brand has experienced a consistent 30% revenue growth, and Modi predicts that this trend will continue in the future. With a strong presence in 50 cities, including key markets like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai, Honeywell is now eyeing expansion into 80 new locations.

The brand has also made inroads into tier-2 markets like Ahmedabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and others, with plans to further penetrate tier-2 and tier-3 cities over the next two years.

Local Innovation and Quality Solutions

Impact by Honeywell boasts a network of 80 distributors and a dedicated team of over 100 individuals, with a significant portion being engineers focused on innovation, research, development, and delivery of high-quality solutions. The company emphasizes its localization strategy, ensuring that the solutions are not just imported but crafted in India, for India.

Exciting times lie ahead as Honeywell continues to innovate and empower MSMEs with its Impact brand, bringing cutting-edge solutions to industries across the country.