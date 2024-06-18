Honeywell and PwC India team up to boost digital transformation in businesses.

In Short:

Honeywell and PwC India have joined forces to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey and future-proof their organizations. By combining PwC India’s management and technical consulting expertise with Honeywell’s operational technology solutions, they aim to deliver outcomes like reliability, cybersecurity, and reduced energy consumption for industrial, buildings, and infrastructure sectors. The partnership will enable companies to leverage Honeywell Forge industrial IoT software and PwC’s consulting offerings for better decision-making and operational excellence.

Honeywell and PwC Join Forces for Digital Transformation

Exciting news alert! Two powerhouse companies, Honeywell and PwC India, have teamed up to revolutionize the world of industrial automation and management consultancy. Their goal? To help businesses supercharge their digital transformation journey and future-proof their organizations.

What’s Cooking?

So, what’s the game plan? Honeywell and PwC India will combine their expertise to offer cutting-edge solutions for customers in the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure sectors. By merging PwC India’s management and technical consulting prowess with Honeywell’s intelligent operational technology software, they aim to deliver top-notch outcomes like enhanced reliability, cybersecurity, and energy efficiency. Talk about a dream team!

According to Ashish Modi, President of Honeywell India, “PwC’s consulting capability and Honeywell’s superior technology solutions are unmatched in the industry in solving some of the biggest challenges our customers face. We are confident that this partnership will unlock value for our customers as they digitally transform their organisations.”

Unlocking Value

This collaboration isn’t just about talk. It’s about action! By leveraging Honeywell Forge industrial IoT software, equipped with advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI, alongside the consulting offerings from PwC India, businesses can gain valuable insights for smarter decision-making. Whether it’s addressing worker shortages, cybersecurity risks, asset reliability, or energy efficiency, companies in the industrial and building sectors will have the tools they need to thrive.

Vivek Belgavi, Partner & Leader – Alliances & Ecosystems at PwC India, chimed in, “We are delighted to collaborate with Honeywell, a globally recognized leader in industrial automation and energy transition, to offer our clients a comprehensive and integrated approach to digital transformation. Our alliance will combine PwC’s consulting expertise and Honeywell’s innovative technical solutions to help manufacturers achieve operational excellence, improve customer satisfaction, and reduce environmental impact.”

With such a dynamic duo at the helm, the future of digital transformation looks brighter than ever! Stay tuned for more updates on how Honeywell and PwC India are reshaping the business landscape.