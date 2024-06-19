The Pant Project secures $4.25M in series-A funding from Sorin Investments as D2C fashion brand

In Short:

The Pant Project, a D2C fashion brand, recently secured $4.25 million in Series A funding led by Sorin Investments, with participation from other investors and seasoned angels. Founded in 2020, the brand offers custom-made clothing for men and women through its online platform and stores in Mumbai and Bangalore. With plans to expand its bottom wear offerings and omnichannel presence, the company aims to become India’s leading bottom wear brand.

Exciting news for all the fashion enthusiasts out there! The Pant Project, a popular D2C fashion brand, has recently secured $4.25 million in Series A funding, with Sorin Investments leading the investment round. Other notable investors include MGA Ventures, Huddle, Dexter Ventures, Indian Silicon Valley, as well as seasoned angels like Arjun Vaidya, Avni Biyani, Nikhil Bhandarkar, and Vijay Taparia.

A Growing Success Story

Founded in 2020 by the dynamic duo, Dhruv Toshniwal and Udit Toshniwal, The Pant Project has been making waves in the e-tailor platform space with its custom-made offerings for both men and women. The brand’s primary sales channel is its own website, accounting for 65% of total sales, along with physical stores in Mumbai and Bangalore.

The company has ambitious plans to further expand its footprint by opening new brick-and-mortar stores nationwide. With a focus on enhancing its bottom wear offerings, including more casual and athleisure options, The Pant Project aims to achieve revenue milestones of over ₹100 crore in the next 18-24 months.

A Bold Vision for the Future

Co-founder Dhruv Toshniwal expressed his excitement about the recent funding round, stating, “Our maiden funding round marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. We are committed to becoming India’s leading bottom wear brand with an omnichannel presence. Our strength lies in our deep understanding of the apparel supply chain and access to premium quality fabrics and designs.”

He further added, “With this funding, we plan to strengthen our team, enhance our tech capabilities, increase brand awareness, and expand our retail presence to serve our customers better.”

Words of Encouragement

Speaking about their investment in The Pant Project, Mandar Dandekar, Partner at Sorin Investments, said, “We are bullish on India’s consumption economy, and The Pant Project has demonstrated a keen understanding of evolving customer preferences. Sorin is excited to contribute our expertise and network to support the brand’s growth in the D2C space.”

With a clear vision, innovative products, and strong investor backing, The Pant Project is well-positioned to make a lasting impact in the fashion industry. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from this up-and-coming brand!