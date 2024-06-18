Virat Kohli tops 2023 Celebrity Brand Valuation Rankings at $228 million: Kroll

In Short:

Cricket star Virat Kohli reclaimed the top spot in the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023 with a brand value of $227.9 million. Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan followed at number two and three. The total brand value of the top 25 celebrities is $1.9 billion, a 15.5% increase from last year. Celebrities are increasingly investing in start-ups and expanding globally as brand ambassadors.

Virat Kohli reclaims top spot in Celebrity Brand Valuation Report

Exciting news for all the Virat Kohli fans out there! The ace cricketer has regained the top slot in the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023 released by Kroll. His brand value is now at a whopping $227.9 million, thanks to his outstanding performance in the ICC ODI World Cup and his endorsement of over 40 brands.

Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan follow suit

Ranveer Singh secured the second position with a brand value of $203.1 million, endorsing 50 brands. Shah Rukh Khan made a remarkable comeback to the top five, landing at the third spot with a brand value of $120.7 million. This jump was fueled by the success of his movies Pathan and Jawaan.

Akshay Kumar was placed fourth at a brand value of $111.7 million, with Alia Bhatt following closely behind at the fifth spot with $101.1 million.

Other notable mentions

Deepika Padukone, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan also made it to the top ten most valued celebs list. Kiara Advani saw a significant rise in brand value, moving from rank 16 to 12 with a valuation of $66 million. Additionally, Katrina Kaif entered India’s most valued celebrity brands list after five years with a valuation of $27.1 million.

Overall increase in brand value

The total brand value of the top 25 celebrities in 2023 is estimated at $1.9 billion, showing a 15.5% increase from the previous year. Aviral Jain, MD, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll, attributed this growth to the rise in brand endorsements and increased endorsement fees for celebs.

Rising trends in celebrity endorsements

The report highlighted the rising trend of celebrities becoming active investors in start-ups and launching their own ventures. Indian celebrities are also expanding their global presence as brand ambassadors for renowned brands like Gucci, Qatar Airways, and Jimmy Choo.

According to Jain, “The synergy between celebrity entrepreneurship, global star advocacy, and the resurgence of Bollywood is set to redefine the dynamics of the entertainment and business industries in 2023.”