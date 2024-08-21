Grasim’s Six Paint Plants Set to Operate by Year-End, Targeting ₹10,000 Crore Revenue

Grasim Industries has invested ₹7,000 crore in its paints business, aiming for all six plants to be operational by the end of the fiscal year. They expect ₹10,000 crore in revenue within three years. Their B2B e-commerce venture, Birla Pivot, has earned over ₹1,000 crore in its first year and aims for $1 billion in three years. Growth is expected in existing and emerging areas.

Grasim Industries Golfing Ahead with Major Investment in Paints

Grasim Industries is hitting the ground running! The company has made a significant leap by investing ₹7,000 crore into its paints business, with plans to have all six manufacturing plants fully operational by the end of this fiscal year. Talk about ambitious!

Significant Capital Investments

Last fiscal year alone, Grasim invested ₹4,471 crore in capital expenditures and is aiming for an impressive ₹10,000 crore in revenue within the next three years as these plants come to life. It’s an exciting journey for the company!

Chairman’s Vision

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Grasim Industries, shared that production has already kick-started at three out of the six planned plants as of April, and the remaining three are set to be completed by FY25. He expressed confidence in reaching their ambitious revenue goals.

‘Grasim aims to become 2nd largest in decorative paints biz’

The manufacturing units, which are strategically located across the country, are not just high-tech; they’re also eco-friendly! Fully integrated, automated, and powered by renewable energy, they are set to deliver over 1,200 SKUs while following a strict zero liquid discharge policy. This was proudly highlighted during the company’s 77th Annual General Meeting this Tuesday.

Positive Industry Reception

The response from painters and contractors has been overwhelmingly positive, further validating Grasim’s mission to eliminate the ‘pain’ from painting. Increasing investments in this sector are showcasing Grasim’s commitment to excellence, with nearly ₹7,000 crore funneled into the paint business since its launch. “We are optimistic about achieving ₹10,000 crore in revenue within three years of full operations,” Birla confirmed.

Birla Pivot’s Stellar Performance