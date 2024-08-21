Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Infra Development Contract in Maharashtra

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that it has received a large order for integrated infrastructure development in Maharashtra, valued between ₹2,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore. The project, awarded by CIDCO, involves developing roads, constructing structures, and electrical works under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence area. L&T is a major player in engineering and construction, with a value of $27 billion.

Exciting News from Larsen & Toubro!

In a significant development that showcases their commitment to infrastructure, the renowned engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that it has secured a substantial order for integrated infrastructure development in the vibrant state of Maharashtra.

A Major Win for L&T

This impressive order comes from the Transportation Infrastructure segment of L&T, as revealed in a recent stock exchange filing. Orders in the range of ₹2,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore fall under the ‘large’ category, and this project certainly fits that bill!

About the Project

The project entails integrated infrastructure development in town planning schemes 2 to 7 under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) Project. This initiative has been awarded by the City and Industrial Development Corporation Limited (CIDCO), and it encompasses the development of roads, major and minor structures, along with essential electrical works.

Moreover, the project will include various utility works along with additional electrical installations, solidifying L&T’s role in enhancing urban infrastructure.

L&T at a Glance

With a robust portfolio, Larsen & Toubro operates as a $27-billion enterprise dedicated to engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, along with hi-tech manufacturing and a range of services.