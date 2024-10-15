CERC Urges Stakeholders to Prepare for Seasonal Power Demand Surges

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has ordered power operators to create plans for handling sudden increases in electricity demand due to seasonal changes, especially in October 2024. This is crucial for ensuring a stable power supply, given rising demands from heat waves and humidity. Operators must prepare worst-case scenarios, optimize generation, and alert grid users about potential deficits. Responses are due by October 16.

Preparing for Power Demand Surges: CERC Takes Action

Recently, the **Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC)** made a significant move by urging power system operators and related stakeholders to get ready with action plans aimed at addressing sudden spikes in electricity demand caused by seasonal changes.

A Call to Action

The commission issued this directive in a suo motu order last week, highlighting the urgent need for preparedness, particularly as we approach the month of October 2024. CERC’s focus is on ensuring that all parties are equipped to handle situations when electricity demand rapidly escalates due to seasonal shifts.

Ensuring Safe and Reliable Power Systems

This initiative is focused on the meticulous planning required for the safe, secure, and reliable operation of power systems during crucial periods when electricity needs skyrocket. In response, CERC has put forth a series of instructions aimed at key stakeholders, including the **National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC)**, **Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDC)**, and **State Load Despatch Centres (SLDC)**. These entities have been tasked with submitting their responses by **October 16**.

Understanding the Increase in Demand

The urgency of this matter is underscored by India’s notable increase in power demand over the past two years. Particularly during summer months (April to June) and the monsoon season (August-September), demand has surged, driven by intense heat waves and higher humidity, which in turn heightens the need for cooling.

Why This Matters

As highlighted by the CERC, any unexpected shifts in electricity demand can lead to rapid increases that place undue stress on the power systems. Without adequate generation resources on hand, the current operations of these systems could be compromised. This responsibility primarily falls on the RLDCs and SLDCs, who must engage in operational planning to mitigate the impacts of these seasonal variations.

The Grid Code and Stakeholder Responsibilities

According to CERC, the **Grid Code** assigns crucial responsibilities to stakeholders, mandating them to ensure stable and economic operations of power systems while addressing significant deviations. The commission is keen on conveying the importance of careful planning regarding load generation balance and ensuring that grid-connected entities are alerted about potential challenges their systems may face.

Proactive Measures Over Reactive Responses

In a bid to foster a proactive approach, the CERC believes it’s far more effective to take preventive measures rather than merely reacting to problems after they arise, which often involves initiating penalties for violations of the Grid Code.

Specific Directives for Stakeholders

In light of the upcoming challenges, CERC has instructed all SLDCs and RLDCs to assess the worst-case scenarios that could arise from a potential demand surge between **October 1-31**. They must prepare and submit their analyses within a week, with a copy forwarded to the **NLDC**.

Furthermore, SLDCs and RLDCs are tasked with evaluating their demand-generation scenarios in the coming months, optimizing generation, avoiding unnecessary outages, and advising generating companies on their availability. They must ensure optimal scheduling during shortages while ensuring surplus power is dispatched when needed.

Lastly, the SLDCs and RLDCs should issue timely alerts to their respective grid-connected entities regarding possible deficits linked to anticipated demand surges.