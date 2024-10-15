Tata Group to Generate 500,000 Manufacturing Jobs in Five Years, Reveals N Chandrasekaran

Tata Group plans to create 500,000 direct manufacturing jobs over the next five years in sectors like semiconductors and electric vehicles, according to Chairman N Chandrasekaran. He also anticipates 500-1,000 new small and medium companies will emerge. Emphasizing the importance of manufacturing for India’s development, he noted that quality and a strong ecosystem are crucial for success.

Tata Group’s Ambitious Plan to Boost Manufacturing Jobs

In a bold announcement, the **Tata Group** is set to create a whopping five lakh direct manufacturing jobs over the next five years. This comes from none other than **N Chandrasekaran**, the Chairman of **Tata Sons**, who shared these exciting plans at a symposium hosted by the **Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM)** in the capital on Tuesday.

A Flourishing Ecosystem

Chandrasekaran emphasized that these positions will not just be limited to Tata Group itself. He expressed his expectation that establishing a robust ecosystem would likely lead to the creation of an additional 500-1000 small and medium-sized enterprises. These new ventures will be vital for supporting the manufacturing landscape within the country.

Manufacturing: The Heart of India’s Aspirations

Highlighting the vast opportunities within manufacturing, Chandrasekaran pointed out that **India** cannot achieve its vision of a ‘**Viksit Bharat**’—or Developed India—without a significant focus on job creation in this sector. He stated, “**This is India’s moment**. The momentum for manufacturing is palpable, and the government’s support is unparalleled.”

Unprecedented Growth and Government Support

Chandrasekaran noted the rapid pace at which **Tata Group** is launching its initiatives, from a cutting-edge semiconductor plant in **Dholera** to a battery and electric vehicle facility. He praised the government’s schemes, policies, and incentives as “incredible” in paving the way for these groundbreaking projects.

The Ripple Effect of Job Creation

Delving deeper into the impact of semiconductor jobs, he mentioned an impressive statistic: “Each direct job in the semiconductor industry creates eight indirect jobs.” This highlights the multiplier effect that manufacturing jobs can have on the economy.

A Call for Quality

Chandrasekaran also stressed the importance of fostering a “**culture of quality**” across all aspects of manufacturing. He urged for a holistic approach encompassing people, processes, and ecosystems, stating, “It should be a movement.”

India’s Global Aspirations

He firmly believes that **India** has the potential to become not just the world’s **Human Resource capital**, but also a key player in meeting global manufacturing needs. “To be recognized as a world leader producing top-notch products, we must focus on two essential factors: the quality of our products and services, and the quality of experience we provide,” he concluded.