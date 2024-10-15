Dell’s AI Factory: Elevating Enterprise Innovation and Growth, Says Ramesh Jampula

Ramesh Jampula from Dell Technologies discussed the company’s focus on AI, emphasizing four core themes: integrating AI into products, supporting end-to-end workloads, using AI for business modernization, and collaborating with partners. India plays a crucial role, contributing to AI-driven solutions and infrastructure for major projects. Dell’s as-a-service model offers flexibility, reducing upfront costs for businesses while enhancing agility.

Ramesh Jampula, the Vice-President of IT and APJC Regional CIO at Dell Technologies, recently shared insights with Businessline about the company’s strategic vision centered around driving innovation through Artificial Intelligence (AI). He highlighted how Dell’s AI factory is paving the way for enterprises to embrace AI, unlocking incredible value from data, and propelling business growth.

What’s New at Dell Technologies?

The buzzing topic at Dell revolves around the powerful realm of AI and Generative AI (GenAI). Dell is diving deep into four crucial themes regarding AI:

AI In: This focuses on embedding AI across all products and services, enhancing speed, intelligence, and automation.

This focuses on embedding AI across all products and services, enhancing speed, intelligence, and automation. AI On: This aspect ensures that customers can manage their AI workloads seamlessly across different platforms — whether it’s in the cloud, at the edge, or on their own infrastructure.

This aspect ensures that customers can manage their AI workloads seamlessly across different platforms — whether it’s in the cloud, at the edge, or on their own infrastructure. AI For: Here, Dell leverages AI within their operations to modernize how they do business, exemplifying innovation by using Dell technology on Dell technology.

Here, Dell leverages AI within their operations to modernize how they do business, exemplifying innovation by using Dell technology on Dell technology. AI With: Collaborating with a broad ecosystem of open AI partners simplifies the AI journey for users.

Through these avenues, Dell’s AI factory is significantly accelerating the adoption and innovation of AI in diverse enterprises.

What Contribution is Dell Making from India?

The talented teams in India are integral to Dell’s global vision, actively engaging in various AI initiatives. From data-enabled solutions to AI-driven infrastructure, the India team is essential in creating innovative products and services that enhance the company’s offerings.

The Importance of the Indian Market to Dell

The impact of Dell’s infrastructure solutions is vast, powering critical government and public initiatives like Aadhar, passport seva, and the GST platform, along with supporting major banking and travel services like State Bank of India and IRCTC. These success stories underscore India’s rapid digital transformation journey and how Dell helps navigate the complexities of a hybrid cloud environment.

Exploring New Vertical Markets

Dell Technologies’ commitment transcends just the public sector. The partnership with NVIDIA in launching the Dell AI Factory exemplifies the push to democratize infrastructure needs for AI workloads. The common goal is clear — whether in public or private sectors, infrastructure modernization is essential for digital transformation. Increasing demand for data across sectors makes Dell a crucial player, offering the necessary computing and data storage solutions.

Some key sectors where Dell aims to drive growth in India include BFSI, ITES, Healthcare, Education, Defence, Manufacturing, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Spotlight on Use Cases

Internally, Dell is leading by example with various use cases of AI and machine learning (ML). Functioning as a ‘customer zero’, Dell IT utilizes its own products and services to refine its data infrastructure. This approach extends to internal functions such as marketing and sales, where Dell harnesses its own innovations to drive AI adoption across the organization.

Overcoming Challenges Faced by Customers

As companies invest in their digital transformation journeys, challenges around data quality, resiliency, and accessibility surface. The necessity to implement AI-capable infrastructure, especially GPUs, is pivotal as businesses grapple with the demands of model training and rapid data processing. Helping customers identify and pursue high-value use cases that maximize their data potential is where Dell plays a crucial role.

Understanding Dell’s As-a-Service Model

In today’s fast-paced market, enterprises increasingly seek as-a-service models for greater agility and cost predictability. This approach allows businesses to move away from heavy capital expenditure and adopt an operational expense model instead, fostering better financial management.

Rather than committing to a full data center’s worth of infrastructure upfront, the as-a-service model enables companies to acquire only what they need initially, scaling with demand. Dell’s Project Apex is leading this charge, offering a portfolio of as-a-service solutions designed to facilitate seamless digital transformation, improve IT agility, and simplify infrastructure management.