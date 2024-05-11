Binary Holdings joins forces with Zeeve to debut layer-2 chain

In Short:

Zeeve partners with The Binary Holdings to provide a Rollup-as-a-Service for a new L2 rollup chain with Optimism’s OP Stack. This partnership aims to enhance Web3 access for emerging market users by offering scalable, cost-effective services. Zeeve will equip TBH with tools for deployment and management, while leveraging custom features and $BNRY as the gas token to promote a vibrant economy.

Zeeve partners with The Binary Holdings for new L2 rollup chain with Optimism’s OP Stack

Exciting news in the world of web3 infrastructure as Zeeve has announced a partnership with The Binary Holdings, with plans to build a new L2 rollup chain using Optimism’s OP Stack. This collaboration aims to make Web3 access seamless for the next billion users in emerging markets.

The Binary Holdings’ Choice

The Binary Holdings, known for their expertise in web3 infrastructure for the telecommunications sector, chose the OP Stack due to its market readiness and developer-friendly features. By leveraging Optimism’s compatibility with Ethereum and EVM-based tooling, any dApps can easily integrate with the OP Stack, benefitting from its scalability and reduced gas fees.

Zeeve’s Commitment

As the chosen Rollup-as-a-Service provider, Zeeve is committed to equipping The Binary Holdings with the tools and integrations needed for streamlined deployment and user onboarding for their OP StackChain. Sankalp Sharma, co-founder and VP of Engineering at Zeeve, expressed excitement about supporting TBH’s vision in pioneering new web3 solutions in the Telecom sector.

Benefits for The Binary Holdings

With custom features from Zeeve and the OP Stack, The Binary Holdings will use $BNRY as its native gas token, adding substantial utility to the token and promoting a vibrant native economy. This initiative aims to reduce barriers for telecommunications companies looking to adopt and integrate Web3 functionalities.

Enabling Web3 Transition

By providing infrastructure that supports high transaction throughput at reduced costs, The Binary Holdings is enabling a smoother Web3 transition for telecommunications companies. This move fosters opportunities for innovation, increased user engagement, improved security, and decentralised services in the industry.