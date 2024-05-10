Anis Chenchah steps down as president of Wipro

In Short:

Anis Chenchah, President-APMEA at Wipro, has resigned while Vinay Firake has been appointed as CEO, effective immediately. Firake, with 26 years at Wipro, has held leadership roles globally. He is praised for his success in the Nordics Business Unit. Chenchah thanked Wipro for the transformation journey. Firake, with a strong educational background, is ready to lead APMEA and is based in Dubai.

Wipro President for APMEA Resigns, New CEO Appointed

Big news from the tech world – Anis Chenchah, the President-Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) at Wipro, has decided to step down from his role. This news comes amidst a series of senior-level exits at the company.

Goodbye Anis, Hello Vinay!

But fear not, as Wipro has swiftly appointed Vinay Firake as the new Chief Executive Officer of the APMEA Strategic Market Unit. With immediate effect, Vinay will take on this pivotal role.

Anis’ Journey and Farewell

Anis Chenchah had been with Wipro since April 22 and brought with him 15 years of experience from various roles at Capgemini. In his resignation letter, Anis expressed his gratitude for the time spent at Wipro, highlighting the camaraderie and challenges faced along the way.

Welcome Vinay Firake!

Vinay Firake, a seasoned Wipro veteran with 26 years of experience, will now report to Srini Pallia and join the Wipro Executive Board. Previously leading the Wipro-Nordics Business Unit, Vinay has a proven track record of success in diverse regions globally.

Exciting Times Ahead

Srini Pallia, the CEO and MD of Wipro Ltd., expressed his confidence in Vinay’s abilities to lead the APMEA market to new heights. With a strong background in finance and computer engineering, Vinay is well-equipped to drive innovation in the region.

Looking to the Future

Excited about his new role, Vinay Firake shared his enthusiasm for leading the APMEA SMU and expanding Wipro’s capabilities in this dynamic market. With a focus on collaboration and innovation, he is ready to take on the challenges ahead.