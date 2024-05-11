Top Exec at Prestige Estates, Venkata Narayana K, Steps Down as CEO

In Short:

Venkat Narayana K Resigns as CEO of Prestige Estates Projects

Breaking news! Venkat Narayana K, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prestige Estates Projects, has decided to step down from his position in order to pursue his personal interests. His remarkable journey as CEO began in August 2017, after dedicating 20 years to the company.

Smooth Transition Period

Although Venkat’s resignation is effective as of May 10, 2024, he will stay on as a non-Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) to ensure a seamless transition until August 10, 2024.

New Directions in Leadership

In light of Venkat’s departure, the company has appointed new leaders for each business vertical and geographical segment. Amit Mor is the new CFO, Swaroop Anish takes over as Executive Director & CEO of the Residential Segment & Business Development, while Juggy Marwaha leads the Office Segment, Muhammed Ali oversees the Retail Segment, and Suresh Singaravelu is the Executive Director & CEO of the Hospitality Segment. Tariq Ahmed is now the Executive Director & CEO of West India.

Embracing Change

Looking ahead, Faiz Rezwan will spearhead construction and project execution, Zayd Noaman will focus on business development, corporate finance, and strategic investments. Zaid Sadiq and Omer Bin Jung will lead the hospitality team, Uzma Irfan will handle corporate communications, marketing, and branding strategies, and Sana Rezwan will be responsible for driving growth in North India, particularly the NCR region.

Exciting Developments Ahead

Prestige Estates Projects, a top real estate developer in the country, continues to expand its presence in various sectors across major cities. Stay tuned for more updates!