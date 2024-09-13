Ashok Leyland’s ‘Road to School’ Project Targets One Million Students by 2030

Ashok Leyland’s Road to School (RTS) programme won a Changemaker award for improving education in Tamil Nadu’s government primary schools. Starting with 36 schools, it now reaches over 2,400 schools across five states. The initiative focuses on foundational literacy, hygiene, and creativity. By 2030, Ashok Leyland aims to impact one million students and expand to more regions.

Ashok Leyland’s Brilliant Achievement with Road to School Programme

We have exciting news! **Ashok Leyland** has bagged the prestigious businessline Changemaker Award in the Chairperson’s Award category, a new accolade introduced this year. This recognition celebrates the remarkable work being done through their **Road to School (RTS)** initiative.

Addressing Educational Gaps in Tamil Nadu

The RTS programme was born out of a pressing need to combat poor learning outcomes in government primary schools in some of the most remote districts of **Tamil Nadu**. What started as a small effort in just 36 schools in **Krishnagiri** has blossomed into a program now touching the lives of over 230,000 students across a staggering 2,400 schools in five states, including **Karnataka**, **Jammu & Kashmir**, **Uttar Pradesh**, and **Assam**. Notably, the programme has also made its way to **Alwar** in **Rajasthan** and **Bhandara** in **Maharashtra**.

A Mission to Foster Learning

At the heart of the RTS programme lies a commitment to building a strong educational foundation for young learners. This initiative focuses on:

Conducting remedial classes

Bridging the learning gap

Developing foundational literacy and numeracy

Promoting hygiene and wellness

Unleashing creativity through art

Looking Ahead

Shenu Agarwal, the **Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer** of **Ashok Leyland**, expressed immense pride in the programme’s success. “The Road to School programme is in its ninth year now,” he shared. “What began in a small way with about 30 schools has now expanded to 2,400 schools across six states, impacting over 300,000 students.”

But the journey doesn’t end here! Agarwal also shared ambitious plans for the future, stating, “Our mission is to impact one million students over the next few years. We have set a target of reaching that milestone by 2030.” The company is also considering expanding into additional states, including one of the Northeastern states, focusing on government schools for students from grades I to VIII.

Join the Conversation