ZF Rane Launches New Inflator Plant and Sled Testing Facility

ZF Rane Automotive India Pvt Ltd has launched a new inflator plant and sled test facility in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, with an investment of around ₹100 crore. This facility aims to boost local airbag production and meet market demand effectively. With an initial capacity of 3 million inflators per year, the company aims to enhance safety and support ‘Make in India’ initiatives.

Exciting News from ZF Rane Automotive India

In a significant move, ZF Rane Automotive India Pvt Ltd, a dynamic collaboration between the renowned Rane Group and the esteemed German ZF Group, has officially inaugurated a state-of-the-art inflator plant and sled test facility dedicated to enhancing occupant safety in the heart of Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

Boosting Local Production

The establishment of this new inflator facility is set to ramp up local content in airbags, marking a pivotal step towards greater self-sufficiency in the industry. “By boosting local manufacturing capabilities, we are better positioned to meet the growing demands of the market while strengthening our ‘Make in India’ efforts,” expressed Harish Lakshman, Chairman of the Rane Group and Managing Director of ZF Rane Automotive India Pvt. Ltd..

Major Investment for a Bright Future

The commitment to safety and innovation is substantial, with the company investing nearly ₹100 crore in this initiative. The new inflator plant will initially focus on producing both driver and passenger inflators, with the Tiruchi facility expected to roll out around 3 million inflators each year. Additionally, the sled facility will significantly enhance testing capabilities, allowing ZF Rane to deliver products more efficiently and with reduced lead times.

Positioning for Growth

“With this investment, we are well prepared to capitalise on the sustainable growth potential of the passive safety systems market,” stated Rudolf Stark, Executive Vice President of ZF LIFETEC. He emphasized that keeping production in-house and expanding their global testing footprint is a crucial element of their forward-thinking strategy. This exciting development not only underscores their commitment to safety but also their drive to innovate in the automotive space.