LG Selects Banks for $1.5 Billion Listing of Its Indian Subsidiary

LG Electronics Eyes IPO for Indian Business

In a move that has caught the attention of the financial world, **LG Electronics Inc.** from South Korea is gearing up for a potential initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian business. This significant step could see the company raising an impressive sum of up to **$1.5 billion**!

Banking on Big Plans

To navigate this IPO journey, **LG** has enlisted the help of top-tier banks including **Bank of America Corp.**, **Citigroup Inc.**, **JPMorgan Chase & Co.**, and **Morgan Stanley**. According to insiders, this offering may kick off as soon as next year, with the electronics giant aiming to secure between **$1 billion and $1.5 billion** through the sale of shares. If successful, **LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd.** could see its valuation soar to around **$13 billion**.

Unfolding Developments

It’s important to note that discussions are still very much in progress. As such, details regarding the size of the offering and its timing could shift as they finalize plans. Individuals familiar with the situation, who preferred to remain anonymous, indicated that **LG** might file a prospectus with **India’s** stock market regulator as soon as next month. There’s even the potential for the company to bring additional banks into the mix, possibly including local firms at a later date.

Market Buzz and Economic Outlook

While inquiries were made, representatives from **LG**, **Bank of America**, **Citigroup**, and **JPMorgan** opted not to comment. Meanwhile, a spokesperson from **Morgan Stanley** has yet to respond to requests for information outside normal business hours.

India is emerging as a lucrative destination for investment, with global investors eager to harness the country’s remarkable growth potential. In a similar vein, **Hyundai Motor Co.** has announced plans to offer shares in its Indian unit this year, which many are anticipating to be one of the largest listings in South Asia, as reported by **Bloomberg News**.

Looking Ahead

The IPO for **LG**’s Indian unit is just one of the strategies the South Korean giant is considering to reach its ambitious revenue target of **$75 billion** in electronics by **2030**. As **CEO William Cho** noted in a **Bloomberg Television** interview in August, this move is integral to revitalizing their consumer electronics sector.