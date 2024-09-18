AMNS Aims for 50% Solar Energy Market Share with Magnelis Launch

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel aims to capture 50% of India’s solar steel market with its new corrosion-resistant steel, Magnelis. They invested ₹1,000 crore to produce 5 lakh tonnes at Hazira. Magnelis offers high performance and aims to reduce reliance on imports, mainly from Korea and China. It will also serve sectors like infrastructure and agriculture, enhancing efficiency and cutting delivery times.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Sets Ambitious Solar Steel Goals

In an exciting move for the renewable energy sector, **ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel** (AMNS) is aiming high with its latest launch. The company plans to seize a hefty 50% market share in the steel used specifically for solar energy applications by introducing its innovative and highly corrosion-resistant steel, Magnelis.

Massive Investment for Future Growth

AMNS has made a significant investment of ₹1,000 crore to establish a robust capacity of 5 lakh tonnes of Magnelis at its Hazira plant. This cutting-edge product, which boasts a unique coating of zinc, manganese, and aluminum—crafted through **ArcelorMittal’s patented technology**—is poised to replace imports that have been traditionally sourced for their impressive quality. What’s more, the company has set its sights on exporting Magnelis to solar projects sprouting up in **Saudi Arabia** and various **West Asian countries**.

Committed to Domestic Needs

**Dilip Oommen**, CEO of AMNS India, emphasizes that the launch of Magnelis represents the company’s dedication to meeting the rising demand for high-performance steel in the country while also enhancing local production capabilities.

A Shift from Imports

Historically, India has relied heavily on imports from countries like **Korea**, **Japan**, and **China** for high-end steel, which could take weeks to arrive. However, with the introduction of Magnelis, the company aims to cut down delivery times significantly while also reducing logistics costs, offering domestic customers a more efficient solution for their infrastructure needs as part of India’s ongoing nation-building initiatives.

Beyond Solar: Magnelis in Diverse Sectors

The potential applications for Magnelis extend beyond solar energy. This versatile steel will also be utilized in road infrastructure (crash barriers), agriculture infrastructure (grain silos, farm equipment), and construction (pre-engineered building structures).

Strategic Partnerships on the Horizon

AMNS India is currently deep in discussions to provide Magnelis to key players in the **renewable energy** and **infrastructure** sectors, including industry giants like **Adani Green Energy**, **Reliance Industries**, and **NTPC**. Such collaborations promise to position Magnelis as a fundamental component in the development of the next generation of renewable projects across India.

Premium Quality in a Competitive Market

As the market trends toward premium offerings, companies are increasingly seeking out quality inputs to ensure long-term cost savings, according to **Ranjan Dhar**, Director of AMNS. This informs a clear strategy: to differentiate AMNS products through stringent quality assurances and an exceptional research and development pedigree, which customers are willing to invest in.

Aiming to Reduce Import Dependency

With the solar industry currently relying on imports for a staggering 75-80% of its needs, Dhar is confident that Magnelis will help bridge this gap, boosting local production and innovation in the process.