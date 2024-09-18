Pfizer Debuts ‘Analytics Gateway’ in India, Its First Global Analytics Hub

Pfizer Inc. has opened its first dedicated commercial analytics center, called the ‘Analytics Gateway’, in Mumbai, India. This center aims to boost Pfizer’s international strategies by providing data insights to improve patient care. It highlights India’s exceptional talent in data science and will enhance Pfizer’s marketing and sales capabilities, helping deliver more medicines to patients globally.

In a groundbreaking move, Pfizer Inc has officially launched its very first dedicated commercial analytics centre in India, aptly named the Analytics Gateway.

Situated in the vibrant city of Mumbai, this new centre marks a significant milestone in Pfizer‘s international commercial strategy. It is set to function as a global capability hub that supports all of Pfizer’s international markets (outside of the US), focusing on delivering innovative analytics and insightful breakthroughs that will ultimately bring benefits to patients around the world.

The Analytics Gateway boasts a team of experienced data and analytics professionals, ready to tackle challenges and drive innovation in healthcare.

This pioneering centre is expected to fast-track data science and AI solutions, aligning with Pfizer’s ambitious goals of modernizing marketing and cultivating an agile sales team. Their efforts will not only enhance commercial effectiveness but also help Pfizer ensure that its medicines reach more patients in India and beyond.

Meenakshi Nevatia, Country President of Pfizer India, expressed that this centre serves as a vital recognition of the exceptional talent in data science and analytics that India has to offer on the global stage.