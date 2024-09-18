Sunsure Energy Collaborates with REC for Sustainable Energy Initiatives

Sunsure Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with REC for debt financing of ₹10,000 crore to develop 3 gigawatts of renewable energy projects, including solar and wind. This partnership aims to accelerate India’s shift to green energy. Sunsure Energy works with over 70 industrial companies across India, focusing on making clean energy more accessible and affordable.

Exciting Partnership in Renewable Energy!

In a significant stride towards sustainable energy, Sunsure Energy announced on Wednesday that it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State-run power financing giant REC for a whopping ₹10,000 crore in debt financing.

Signing at RE-INVEST 2024

This landmark agreement was celebrated during the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST 2024), a prestigious event hosted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Accelerating India’s Green Transition

The essence of this MoU is a powerful partnership aimed at financing a groundbreaking 3 gigawatts (GW) of solar, wind, hybrid, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) projects. This initiative is poised to significantly bolster India’s shift towards greener energy solutions.

Visionary Words from the CEO

The Chairman and CEO of Sunsure Energy, Shashank Sharma, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This MoU marks the beginning of our collaborative journey. We see immense potential in working together and are aligned with a mutual vision to propel India towards a sustainable and energy-independent future. We are thrilled about this partnership with REC.”

Sunsure Energy’s Impact

Currently, Sunsure Energy is championing the sustainability missions of over 70 major industrial players across 16 states in India. This impressive roster includes names like Sandoz, Lupin, KSB Pumps, Inox Air Products, Emcure, Dabur, and Olon API. With a diverse and expanding portfolio of solar, wind, and energy storage projects, Sunsure Energy is dedicated to making clean energy more accessible and affordable for businesses ready to forge a greener future for India.