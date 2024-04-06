Amazon India introduces ‘Bazaar’ for budget-friendly unbranded fashion & lifestyle goods

In Short:

Amazon India has launched a new section called Bazaar on its app, with affordable unbranded fashion and lifestyle products priced under Rs 600. This move aims to target value customers in India as e-commerce grows. Amazon hopes to attract new customers and compete with players like Meesho and Flipkart’s Shopsy. This step is part of Amazon’s strategy to innovate and meet customer demand.

Amazon India launches Bazaar to offer Affordable Fashion and Lifestyle Products

Guess what, folks? Amazon India has some exciting news for all you bargain hunters out there! They have just introduced a new segment called **Bazaar** on their Android app, where you can now find unbranded fashion and lifestyle products at incredibly low prices. Yes, you heard that right!

Affordable Shopping Experience at Your Fingertips

With the launch of Bazaar, Amazon is targeting customers looking for products priced under Rs 600. This move comes as e-commerce continues to gain momentum in India, and Amazon is keen on tapping into this growing market of budget-conscious shoppers.

The Bazaar section will offer a wide range of unbranded products including apparel, watches, shoes, jewellery, and luggage – all priced below Rs 600. It’s time to give your wardrobe a budget-friendly makeover!

Expanding Reach and Capturing New Customers

Amazon India has been a favorite among urban users, especially those who are Prime subscribers enjoying the benefits of fast deliveries and streaming services. Now, with Bazaar, Amazon aims to reach a wider audience and attract more customers to its platform.

By focusing on the value customer segment in India, Amazon hopes to capture a larger market share and compete with other players offering similar low-cost products.

Competition and Growth

Amazon’s move to launch Bazaar puts it in direct competition with companies like Meesho and Flipkart’s Shopsy. This strategic decision is expected to drive user growth and help Amazon acquire new customers in the Indian market.

Analysts at Bernstein have noted that the value customer segment in India is currently dominated by Meesho. With the introduction of Bazaar, Amazon is gearing up to challenge the status quo and expand its user base.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to Amazon India’s app and explore the all-new Bazaar section for some amazing deals on fashion and lifestyle products!