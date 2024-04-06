HP unveils two AI-enhanced laptops to strengthen market presence

In Short:

HP, a leading personal computer manufacturer, is launching two new categories of laptops in India to strengthen its position in gaming PCs. The Omen Transcend 14 and HP Envy x360 14 laptops are equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors for high-end gaming and content creation. The Omen Transcend 14 is the first AI-enhanced Omen laptop, offering enhanced graphics and accelerated gameplay experience.

HP Launches Two New AI-enhanced Laptops for Gamers and Creators in India

Exciting news from HP as they aim to solidify their position as the number one gaming PC manufacturer with the introduction of two new categories of laptops in India. The company has recently unveiled the Omen Transcend 14 and HP Envy x360 14, both equipped with cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra processors to elevate the gaming and content creation experience for users.

New AI-enhanced Laptops

The Omen Transcend 14 is HP’s first AI-enhanced Omen laptop, specially designed for gamers who enjoy both playing and creating content. With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, this laptop offers accelerated gameplay experience and enhanced graphics with AI features. The Omen Transcend 14 is available at HP World Stores and HP Online stores starting at ₹1,74,999 in two stylish colors – Ceramic White and Shadow Black.

Processor

These new devices come with Intel Core Ultra processors to provide a seamless creation experience with popular apps like Adobe Photoshop. Additionally, the laptops feature a Neural Processing Unit that optimizes battery usage by 65%, ensuring uninterrupted creativity and productivity.

Envy x360 14

The Envy x360 14 is HP’s first laptop equipped with a Microsoft CoPilot button on the keyboard, enabling generative AI features like assisted search and content generation. It is available at HP World Stores and HP Online stores starting at ₹99,999 in two stunning colors – Meteor Silver and Atmospheric Blue.

According to T Ganesh, Category Manager, Consumer PC, HP India, the company is on a mission to enhance its market share in India’s growing PC and gaming market. With the introduction of these new categories, HP is confident in further establishing its presence in the industry.

With an exciting lineup of AI-enhanced laptops tailored for gamers and creators, HP is set to revolutionize the gaming and content creation experience in India.