COAI brings latest Telecom News and Updates

Enhanced Connectivity and Increased Coverage Expected from Ongoing Spectrum Sale, Says COAI

The ongoing spectrum sale in India is expected to result in improved coverage and enhanced connectivity, paving the way for a digitally empowered nation, according to the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

COAI’s director general, SP Kochhar, mentioned, “The 5G auctions will catalyze the rapid rollout of 5G services across the country, leading to enhanced coverage and vastly improved connectivity.”

Delhi-based COAI, representing incumbent telecom carriers, expressed anticipation for the successful completion of the 5G spectrum auctions.

India’s private carriers, namely Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), have initiated the bidding process for the second 5G airwaves auction, which includes spectrum across eight bands with reserve prices totaling approximately Rs 96,238.45 crore.

Kochhar further added, “The successful deployment of 5G will be a significant step towards achieving digital inclusion. By bridging the digital divide, the 5G spectrum auctions will ensure that even the most remote areas of our country gain access to high-speed internet, fostering greater economic opportunities and social advancement.”

The current norms allow spectrum assignment for 20 years, with successful bidders having the option to make payment in 20 equal annual installments. Kochhar emphasized that the outcomes of these auctions will lay a strong foundation for a prosperous and digitally empowered India, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

In the ongoing 5G spectrum auction, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi submitted earnest money deposits (EMDs) of Rs 3,000 crore, Rs 1,050 crore, and Rs 300 crore respectively, which are lower than the last 5G radiowaves sale in 2022.