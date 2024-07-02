Capgemini to invest Rs 1,000 crore in new Chennai facility over next 3 years

Capgemini, a French IT company, is investing Rs 1,000 crore to open a facility in Chennai over the next three years. The 5,000-seat facility will be completed by 2027 and will focus on empowering local talent. Capgemini will also invest Rs 3 crores in neighbouring government schools. The facility will have advanced infrastructure to support specialist teams in various fields like financial services, engineering, digital, cloud, and AI.

Capgemini to Invest Rs 1,000 Crore in New Facility in Chennai

French IT and consulting services company Capgemini announced on Tuesday that it will establish a new facility in Chennai and invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years to empower local talent and grow business sustainably in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

New Facility Details

The 5,000-seat facility, spread across 600,000 square feet, is scheduled for completion in 2027. Additionally, Capgemini will allocate nearly Rs 3 crores of the investment towards the development of neighbouring government schools.

The new facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art IT infrastructure and will support specialist teams in areas such as financial services, engineering, digital, cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and more. It will also feature advanced engineering labs, customer experience centers, and onboarding rooms.

Statements from Officials

“This pivotal investment for Capgemini showcases our dedication to innovation and sustainable growth in Tamil Nadu. As a leader shaping the future of the industry, we are investing in local talent and enhancing the well-being of our communities,” said Vijay Chandramohan, Vice President and Head of Corporate Real Estate Services for APAC and Middle East at Capgemini.

“Chennai is rapidly emerging as a top global destination for investments in technology. This world-class technology facility reflects the quality of our local talent and will further support the state’s vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030,” said TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, government of Tamil Nadu.

“I congratulate Capgemini on launching the construction of this state-of-the-art facility and look forward to collaborating with them on their future endeavors,” Rajaa added.