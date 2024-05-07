Can AI Really Make a Difference?

In Short:

Google Pixel 8 Pro Review: Is It Worth It?

The Google Pixel 8 Pro was launched in October 2023 with AI features, but not solely focused on AI. The device has a beautiful design, premium feel, and decent display. However, the performance, heating, and fingerprint scanner need improvement. The camera is impressive, especially for night shots. Priced higher than competitors, the Pixel 8 Pro is stylish but not the most powerful option.

The Google Pixel 8 series was launched in October 2023. I have been using the Pixel 8 Pro and here is my detailed review of the device.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Review: Design

The Pixel 8 Pro boasts a unique and beautiful design with premium finishes and easy one-handed usability. The matte glass back and chrome finish on the sides add to its elegance.

Rating – 9/10

Google Pixel 8 Pro Review: Display

The 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display of the Pixel 8 Pro offers a great viewing experience with good brightness levels and responsive performance.

Rating – 9/10

Google Pixel 8 Pro Review: Performance, Battery and AI

The Tensor G3 chip in the Pixel 8 Pro provides a smooth experience but lags behind in performance compared to other flagship devices. The device tends to heat up during high-intensity tasks.

Rating – 8/10

Google Pixel 8 Pro Review: Camera

The Pixel 8 Pro excels in the camera department with impressive software optimization. The camera modes offer versatility and the results are commendable, especially in low-light conditions.

Rating – 8.5/10

Google Pixel 8 Pro Review: Price and Conclusion

The Pixel 8 Pro is a stylish device with good features but falls short in terms of value for money. While it offers a good camera experience, the performance and heating issues need improvement.

The price for both variants has been reduced, making it more accessible to users looking for a premium smartphone.