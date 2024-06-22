Can additional spectrum enhance service quality?

India has the fastest-growing mobile market, but network congestion impacts service quality. Spectrum auction next week could help providers improve services by acquiring targeted spectrum. Limited spectrum leads to slower internet speeds. Auction includes eight bands worth Rs 96,000 crore. 5G services are popular, driving data traffic. Tariff hikes expected to boost revenue. TRAI taking measures to improve call quality and stop spam calls.Operators urged to optimize networks for better connectivity.

Improving Mobile Services Quality in India

Despite being the fastest-growing mobile market in the world, the quality of mobile services in India has always been a concern. The upcoming spectrum auction scheduled for next week could be a game-changer for telecom service providers in addressing network congestion in high-traffic areas by acquiring spectrum in targeted regions. This move, coupled with impending mobile tariff hikes, is expected to lead to an improvement in the overall quality of mobile services.

Key Details of the Spectrum Auction

During the auction set for June 25, spectrum sale will take place in eight bands, including the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3.3 GHz, and 26 GHz, amounting to over Rs 96,000 crore at base prices. Analysts predict a lukewarm response to the auction due to the focus on renewals and spectrum top-up requirements by telecom service providers.

Focus on Network Optimization

According to a senior official from the Department of Telecommunications, this year will be pivotal for network optimization. The spectrum availability following the auction will help operators meet their requirements and improve service quality. With the impending 5G rollout, operators need to optimize network bandwidth to realize its full potential.

Impact on 5G Implementation

India’s telecom industry has seen a rapid deployment of 5G services, with a customer base of 180 million, primarily on Reliance Jio and Airtel networks. The surge in data traffic driven by unlimited 5G data offerings is necessitating spectrum optimization and an increase in mobile tariffs to support network expansion and profitability.

Regulatory Measures

Concurrently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is focusing on improving service quality, particularly addressing call drops. The Consumer Affairs Ministry is also seeking public feedback on guidelines to curb unsolicited business communications like promotional calls and messages to protect consumers from spam.

Future Outlook

Following the spectrum auction, telecom operators have a significant opportunity to enhance service quality, reduce network congestion, and leverage 5G technology advancements to meet the growing demands of the mobile market in India. By optimizing networks and implementing tariff revisions, operators can provide better connectivity for consumers.