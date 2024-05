In Short:

BSNL upgraded its Rs 599 Fibre Basic Plus broadband plan with improved benefits silently. The plan now offers 100 Mbps speed and 4TB monthly data, up from 60 Mbps speed and 3.3TB data. After FUP data, speed now reduces to 4 Mbps instead of 2 Mbps. This is a good deal for budget-conscious customers. Another Rs 599 plan with 75 Mbps speed and Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription is also available.