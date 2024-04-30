BSNL eliminates broadband installation charge until FY25.

In Short:

BSNL, a state-owned telecom operator, lost market share in fixed-broadband to Airtel & Jio due to faster network & attractive plans. Still fighting to add new subscribers, BSNL waived installation charges for broadband connections until FY25, saving customers Rs 500. Private telcos do the same but require long-term commitment, unlike BSNL. Its plans are competitively priced with OTT benefits bundled.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Waives Installation Charges for Broadband Customers Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecom operator, has been striving to reclaim its position in the fixed-broadband service segment in India. In an effort to attract new customers, BSNL has decided to waive off installation charges for its broadband connections until the end of the financial year 2025.

Offer Details

BSNL will be waiving off the installation charges of Rs 500 for Bharat Fibre and AirFiber customers. Additionally, the state-run telco will not impose the Rs 250 installation fee that applies to copper connections. This move aims to incentivize customers who are considering a new broadband connection to choose BSNL.

Comparison with Private Telcos