Bharti Airtel Sparks Interest in Innovative Green Antenna Systems

Prose Technologies, based in Dublin, has launched an energy-efficient antenna that reduces radiation, attracting interest from Bharti Airtel as part of its green initiatives. Airtel aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by over 50% by 2031. Prose’s antennas are designed with lower power consumption and increased coverage, and the company is set to start production in Pune. The telecom industry is shifting toward eco-friendly solutions.

Dublin-based Prose Technologies Sees Promising Interest from Bharti Airtel for Energy-Efficient Antenna Portfolio

In a recent development, Prose Technologies, headquartered in Dublin, has announced strong interest in its newly launched energy-efficient antenna portfolio, which aims to significantly reduce radiation. This initiative aligns with Bharti Airtel‘s commitments to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

Collaboration with Bharti Airtel

According to Arshad Fakhari, President of Prose Technologies India, “They (Airtel) are already pushing for a green initiative. In a way, they have picked up this thing, and we have closely aligned with Airtel, who has responded well.” This alignment signifies that Bharti Airtel has mandated its partner vendors to contribute toward achieving its broader ESG objectives.

Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Under the leadership of Sunil Mittal, Bharti Airtel is committed to greening its network and aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 50% by FY2031 as part of its ESG initiative. Fakhari outlined that the antenna being introduced is designed with a higher efficiency and a reduced carbon footprint, showcasing a commitment to environmental responsibility.

Product Deployment and Future Prospects

The company has successfully deployed its energy-efficient Protreem antenna family products with select telecom carriers in the European Union, enhancing network coverage by up to 25%. Fakhari mentioned, “The scale of adoption has not come yet. If the scale picks up, depending on demand, we’ll be able to supply it within the next 8 weeks.” Additionally, Prose Technologies is prepared to start manufacturing the new antenna systems at its Pune facility, operational since 2018.

The Growing Shift Towards Sustainability in Telecom

The telecom sector is increasingly recognizing the need for environmental responsibility, forecasting a higher adoption rate of green products and solutions over the next five years.

Company Background

Prose Technologies was established in 2022 as part of a restructuring of Rosenberger’s wireless communication business and is jointly owned by the German Rosenberger family.