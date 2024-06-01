Bank of India introduces special 666-day FD offering 7.80% annual returns for senior citizens. Explore details now!

In Short:

Bank of India has launched a 666 Days Fixed Deposit offering up to 7.95% returns per annum for senior citizens with deposits below ₹2 crore. Super senior citizens (80+ years) can avail the highest returns. All customers can benefit from this offer, with interest rates of 7.80% for senior citizens and 7.30% for others. Facilities like loan against FD and premature withdrawal are available. Branch visits, app, or internet banking can be used to open the FD. However, some bank branches may be closed today in states with elections.

Bank of India Offers Lucrative 666 Days Fixed Deposit for Senior Citizens

The Bank of India (BOI) has recently introduced an exciting investment opportunity through its 666 Days Fixed Deposit (FD) scheme. This FD promises returns of up to 7.95% per annum for senior citizens on deposits below ₹2 crore. It’s a fantastic chance for our valued customers to grow their savings!

Benefits for Super Senior Citizens

The 666 Days Fixed Deposits offer exceptionally high returns of 7.95% per annum for Super Senior Citizens, individuals aged 80 years or above. This is a wonderful opportunity for our beloved senior customers to maximize their earnings.

Who Can Benefit from This Offer?

Bank of India customers and the general public can both take advantage of this lucrative investment opportunity. This 666 Days FD not only provides one of the highest returns on Fixed Deposits but also showcases BOI’s unwavering commitment to its customers.

Interest Rates Breakdown

Here’s a breakdown of the interest rates offered by BOI for the 666-day FD:

Senior Citizens: 7.80% per annum

7.80% per annum Other Age Customers: 7.30% per annum

These revised rates are applicable for domestic, NRO, and NRE Rupee Term deposits, effective from June 1, 2024.

Convenient Facilities Available

– Customers can avail of a loan against the Fixed Deposit.

– Premature Withdrawal facility is also available for added flexibility.

Simple Steps to Open an FD

Opening an FD at Bank of India is easy and hassle-free:

Visit any Bank of India branch

Use the BOI Omni Neo App

Access internet banking

Bank Holiday Alert!

Due to the final phase of voting in the 2024 elections, some states will have bank closures today (June 1). This marks the seventh and final phase of the 18th General Elections in India, with 57 constituencies in eight states and Union Territories casting their votes. Additionally, Odisha is conducting simultaneous Assembly elections in all 42 constituencies today.

States and UTs with bank closures today: Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Please plan your banking transactions accordingly!