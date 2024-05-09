Banglalink upgrading 4G network infrastructure in Bangladesh

Banglalink, a telecom operator in Bangladesh, is teaming up with ZTE to upgrade its network infrastructure and enhance its 4G coverage. The partnership aims to improve digital experience for customers by boosting connectivity and quality of services. Additionally, Banglalink has chosen CSG for wholesale billing solutions to manage call detail records efficiently. This move is in line with their goal of achieving the Smart Bangladesh vision.



Bangladeshi operator Banglalink is embarking on a network infrastructure modernisation project in Bangladesh. The company has partnered with communication technology solutions provider ZTE to enhance their collaboration for this initiative. The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at the Banglalink Corporate Office in Dhaka.

4G Network Modernisation

ZTE will deploy its latest technological innovations to improve Banglalink‘s 4G coverage and upgrade network capacity. This will include advanced technology, unique algorithms, and innovative solutions.

Digital Experience Enhancement

Banglalink stated that the partnership aims to enhance the digital experience for its customers by providing reliable and high-quality services. This advancement will improve connectivity and user experiences, aligning with the vision of a Smart Bangladesh.

The integration of ZTE‘s next-generation equipment will result in superior user experience, improving network coverage and quality. The long-standing partnership with ZTE allows Banglalink to adopt innovative solutions and advanced technologies continuously.

CSG for Telecom Billing Solutions

As reported by TelecomTalk in March 2024, Banglalink has selected CSG for modular wholesale billing and settlement solutions to manage anticipated CDR growth over the next five years. This will help the company in managing its daily call detail records (CDRs).