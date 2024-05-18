Are banks open this Saturday, May 18 for Bank Holidays? Find out here!

In Short:

Banks will be open on Saturday, May 18, as it is not a declared holiday. People can also use online banking to avoid visiting banks, especially during hot weekends. The Reserve Bank of India designates certain holidays for banks, such as May 20 in Maharashtra due to elections. The government is considering a five-day workweek for banks, but no decision has been made yet.

Are Banks Open Today?

Good news! Banks will remain open this Saturday, May 18th. You might be wondering, aren’t banks closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month? That’s right, but this Saturday is actually the third Saturday of May, so all the banks will be open for you to get your banking needs sorted.

Online Banking Option

But hey, if you’re not in the mood to brave the scorching heatwave-like conditions or simply want to enjoy your weekend, you can always turn to **online banking**. Most banks offer a range of services through their online platforms or mobile apps, making banking easier and more convenient for you.

Bank Holidays List of May Aside from the usual Sundays and second and third Saturdays, banks have specific holidays categorized by the **Reserve Bank of India (RBI)**. These include time-honored traditions like the Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday and more. Here’s a quick peek at the upcoming bank holidays in May:

Bank Holidays in May

• May 20: Banks in Maharashtra are off due to Lok Sabha General Elections 2024.

• May 23: PSU and private banks in various regions like Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh are closed.

• May 25: Banks in Agartala and Bhubaneshwar regions will also be shut.

(Please note: These holidays follow the rules of the Negotiable Instruments Act and may differ across states and regions.)

In addition to these, banks such as **Punjab National Bank (PNB)**, **SBI**, **CBI**, **ICICI**, **HDFC**, observe closures on national holidays like Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Christmas Day.