Airtel’s Network Expansion in Buldhana District Maharashtra with REP

Bharti Airtel is expanding its network in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, benefiting 815 villages with a population of 20 lakh. This initiative follows similar expansions in other districts. Airtel’s Rural Enhancement Project aims to enhance connectivity in 60,000 villages across India by 2024, with 5,000 villages in Maharashtra alone. Additionally, Airtel has increased its fiber presence in the state to meet the growing demand for high-speed data services.

Bharti Airtel has expanded its network footprint in Buldhana district of Maharashtra by deploying additional sites to densify its network. The enhancement project covered 815 villages, serving a population of 20 lakh, as announced by Airtel on Monday.

Network Densification in Buldhana

Customers in the tehsils of Chikhli, Mehkar, Nandura, Deolgaon Raja, Jalgaon (Jamod), Sindkhed Raja, and Sangrampur in the Buldhana district will benefit from this network enhancement. It will provide seamless high-speed connectivity, ensuring a reliable mobile network in rural Buldhana.

This initiative follows previous network expansions in other districts of Maharashtra like Jalgaon, Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna, Nashik, and Solapur, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Through its Rural Enhancement Project (REP), Airtel aims to improve network connectivity in 60,000 villages by 2024. This expansion will cover 5,000 villages in Maharashtra, enhancing network coverage across the entire state.

Airtel Network in Maharashtra

The rural enhancement project includes nine districts of Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Bid, Jalgaon, Nashik, Solapur, Nanded, Jalna, and Buldana, according to Airtel.

Airtel has also bolstered its fiber presence and capacity in the state to meet the increasing demand for high-speed data services in the region.