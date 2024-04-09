4 Korean dramas to binge on Amazon Prime Video

29 C
New Delhi
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
In Short:

Love is a powerful emotion that can make you dance with joy and also feel overwhelmed. Korean dramas like Heartbeat, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, Tale Of The Nine Tailed, and May I Help You? capture deep emotions and love stories. These series on Amazon Prime Video tell tales of human-vampire hybrids, self-acceptance, mystical creatures, and unusual adventures, all wrapped in romance and drama. IMDb ratings range from 7.0 to 7.9.

4 Korean Dramas That You Can Binge-Watch on Amazon Prime Video
Love is the language of the soul, evoking joy and intense emotions. Korean dramas have a unique way of capturing these emotions over multiple episodes. For fans of romance and Korean dramas, here are some series available on Amazon Prime Video.

Heartbeat (2023-present)

A human-vampire hybrid named Sun Woo-Hyeol finds himself living with Joo In-Hae, the owner of a guesthouse, and a cold-hearted nurse teacher. Their shared living arrangement leads to tensions initially, but soon blossoms into a love story.

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty (2018)

This drama follows Kang Mi Rae, a student who undergoes plastic surgery to escape being bullied for her looks. Despite the transformation, she faces new challenges and learns to embrace her inner beauty.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Tale Of The Nine Tailed (2020-present)

The story of Lee Yeon, a mythical nine-tailed fox living as a human in search of his lost love’s reincarnation. Nam Ji-A, a TV reporter, becomes intertwined in otherworldly mysteries. Are their fates connected?

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

May I Help You? (2022)

This drama follows Baek Dong-Joo, a funeral director with a unique ability to communicate with the dead, and Kim Jib-Sa, an employee working for Ildangbaek. Together, they navigate unusual circumstances prompted by a spirit’s request.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10


