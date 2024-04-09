4 Korean dramas to binge on Amazon Prime Video

Love is a powerful emotion that can make you dance with joy and also feel overwhelmed. Korean dramas like Heartbeat, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, Tale Of The Nine Tailed, and May I Help You? capture deep emotions and love stories. These series on Amazon Prime Video tell tales of human-vampire hybrids, self-acceptance, mystical creatures, and unusual adventures, all wrapped in romance and drama. IMDb ratings range from 7.0 to 7.9.



Love is the language of the soul, evoking joy and intense emotions. Korean dramas have a unique way of capturing these emotions over multiple episodes. For fans of romance and Korean dramas, here are some series available on Amazon Prime Video.

Heartbeat (2023-present)

A human-vampire hybrid named Sun Woo-Hyeol finds himself living with Joo In-Hae, the owner of a guesthouse, and a cold-hearted nurse teacher. Their shared living arrangement leads to tensions initially, but soon blossoms into a love story.

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty (2018)

This drama follows Kang Mi Rae, a student who undergoes plastic surgery to escape being bullied for her looks. Despite the transformation, she faces new challenges and learns to embrace her inner beauty.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Tale Of The Nine Tailed (2020-present)

The story of Lee Yeon, a mythical nine-tailed fox living as a human in search of his lost love’s reincarnation. Nam Ji-A, a TV reporter, becomes intertwined in otherworldly mysteries. Are their fates connected?

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

May I Help You? (2022)

This drama follows Baek Dong-Joo, a funeral director with a unique ability to communicate with the dead, and Kim Jib-Sa, an employee working for Ildangbaek. Together, they navigate unusual circumstances prompted by a spirit’s request.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10