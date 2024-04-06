Airtel Xstream AirFiber expands to Rajkot and other locations

Airtel Xstream AirFiber has expanded to new cities in India including Gujarat and West Bengal. It is currently available in cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Kolkata, and Rajkot. Airtel is planning to expand to more cities in the coming months. The service offers plans starting at Rs 699 with OTT benefits, but customers must commit to at least six months. Installation charges are waived for 12-month plans.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber has expanded its services to new cities in India. Initially launched in Delhi, the service has now been extended to Gurgaon, along with several other NCR cities. Recently, Airtel Xstream AirFiber has also become available in Gujarat and West Bengal. Below is the list of cities where Airtel Xstream AirFiber is currently operational:

Airtel Xstream AirFiber Cities:

The Xstream AirFiber service is now operational in Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Kolkata, and Rajkot. Airtel is planning to further expand the service to additional cities across the country in the near future.

5G Network Monetization:

Airtel’s move to offer 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) services through AirFiber aims to monetize the 5G network and provide connectivity solutions in areas where deploying fiber is a challenge. Though fiber remains a more reliable option, 5G FWA can bridge the connectivity gap in hard-to-reach areas.

Service Plans:

Currently, Airtel offers three plan options – Rs 699, Rs 799, and Rs 899, with the latter two bundled with OTT benefits. Customers are required to commit to a minimum six-month subscription for the FWA service. Additionally, there is an installation charge of Rs 1,000, which is waived for customers opting for the 12-month plan. All plans come with 1TB (1000GB) of data, suitable for most users.