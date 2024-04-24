Airtel improves network coverage in Leh and Ladakh for travelers.

Planning a trip to Leh and Ladakh this summer? Bharti Airtel has expanded its high-speed network in these popular tourist destinations, ensuring seamless connectivity for travellers. The network covers over 40 zones in Ladakh, including key tourist spots like Pangong Lake and Magnetic Hill. Airtel customers can now enjoy unlimited 5G data access in these picturesque regions, enhancing their travel experiences amidst breathtaking landscapes.



Bharti Airtel has expanded its network coverage in Leh and Ladakh, offering seamless high-speed connectivity for travellers visiting the popular summer tourist destination in India. The announcement comes just in time for the upcoming travel season, enabling travellers to enjoy 5G services across the region.

Enhanced Connectivity in Leh and Ladakh

Airtel has extended its network to over 40 zones in Ladakh, ensuring both residents and travellers can stay connected throughout their journeys. The company aims to provide uninterrupted connectivity in these picturesque regions, enhancing the overall travel experience.

In a statement, Bharti Airtel expressed excitement about improving the network experience for customers in Leh and Ladakh. The company believes that customers will benefit from high-speed data access, creating new opportunities and experiences in these iconic locations.

Previously, Airtel had introduced 5G services in select areas of Leh and connected the Zanskar Valley in the Kargil district with 5G services, expanding its network reach in the region.

Coverage in Key Tourist Destinations

Key tourist spots in Leh, such as Durbook, Tangstae, Pangong Lake, Hall of Fame, Magnetic Hill, Sangam, Diskit, and Turtok, are now equipped with Airtel’s advanced infrastructure, providing visitors with high-speed internet access amidst stunning landscapes.

Airtel customers can also enjoy strong network connectivity at various locations like Chang-La-Pass, Gurdwara Pathar Sahib, Lamayuru Monastery, Moon Land, Alchi & Likir Monastery, Khardung-La-Pass, and Hunder.

Unlimited 5G Data Access

Travellers can now access unlimited 5G data by subscribing to eligible prepaid plans or opting for a postpaid connection, allowing them to stay connected while exploring Leh and Ladakh, whether on the Chadar Trek or enjoying the region’s natural beauty.