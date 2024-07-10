AI enhances teaching, but can’t replace it entirely

Khanmigo is an AI tutor that helps students by guiding them with questions and hints towards finding solutions. It has been piloted by 100,000 students and teachers, with plans to release data on student-bot interactions. Another nonprofit, Saga Education, is also using AI to provide feedback to tutors and engage students better. Experts believe that while AI in education is advancing, the human element in learning is still important.

Khanmigo’s Approach to Student Queries

Khanmigo follows a unique approach in responding to student questions by initiating discussions and guiding students towards finding solutions on their own. This method involves asking students for their ideas on how to tackle a problem and providing hints and encouragement through the process.

Evaluation of Khanmigo’s Teaching Role

While Khan Academy envisions personalized tutors for all students worldwide, DiCerbo emphasizes Khanmigo’s role in helping students overcome obstacles and challenges when learning independently. The aim is to assist students in overcoming hurdles they encounter during their learning journey.

Pilot Program Results and Analysis

Over 100,000 students and teachers participated in the Khanmigo pilot program in schools across the nation, offering valuable insights into the effectiveness of the bot’s interactions. DiCerbo’s team analyzed student-bot conversations to assess elements like summarization, hint provision, and encouragement.

AI Feedback Enhancing Tutor Engagement

Since 2021, Saga Education, in collaboration with academic researchers, has leveraged AI feedback to improve tutor-student interactions. Analysis of tutoring sessions revealed that tutors incorporating AI feedback prompted more student engagement, thus enhancing the learning experience.

Future of AI in Education

As AI continues to advance in education, expectations rise for more human-like interactions. While emotionally intelligent AI systems are being introduced, challenges remain in fostering genuine student engagement. Experts emphasize the irreplaceable value of human relationships in the learning process.

Importance of Human Element in Education

Despite AI’s capabilities in providing feedback and support, the essence of human connections in education remains unmatched. Research indicates that students value human relationships and interaction, underscoring the significance of maintaining the human element in education.

This report on AI tutors was provided by The Hechinger Report, a non-profit news organization dedicated to education innovation and equality.