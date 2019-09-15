Is Indiaâ€™s internet economy also slowing?

From biscuits to cars, Indiaâ€™s economic slowdown has already hit many sectors. Is the slowdown spreading to the lone bright spot: the internet economy? Rising smartphone penetration and the growth of Reliance Jio, which slashed data prices and disrupted the sector over the past few years, led to a phenomenal surge in Indiaâ€™s internet economy over the past few years.

According to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), between 2014 and 2018, the number of wireless subscribers doubled to 568 million even as data usage rose a whopping 56-times to 46.4 billion GB over the same period. Source

