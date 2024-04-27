Fresh OTT Releases on Disney+, Netflix & Prime Video this Week

April 2024 brings exciting new releases to streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Shows like “Dil Dosti Dilemma” on Amazon Prime, Japanese film “City Hunter” on Netflix, Telugu film “Family Star” on Amazon Prime, sports action film “Crakk” on Disney+ Hotstar, and sequel “Tillu Square” on Netflix offer a variety of genres for entertainment fans to enjoy.

As we approach the end of April 2024, entertainment enthusiasts can anticipate a range of new episodes and movies on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Whether you prefer suspense, mystery, or action-packed thrillers, there is something for everyone.

New Releases Overview

Here’s a glimpse of the latest releases this week on various OTT platforms, spanning different genres.

Dil Dosti Dilemma

“Dil Dosti Dilemma,” a coming-of-age drama, will debut this week. The story revolves around Asmara’s summer transformation when she is sent to her grandparents’ hometown as a consequence. To maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada, encountering challenges and gaining valuable insights. The primary cast includes Anushka Sen, Tanvi Azmi, Kush Jotwani, and Vishakha Pandey.

Release Date: April 25, 2024

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

City Hunter

If you enjoy Japanese live-action films, consider adding “City Hunter” to your watchlist. The plot follows a skilled marksman and charming playboy, private investigator Ryo Saeba, who reluctantly teams up with his late partner’s sister to investigate his demise. The main roles are played by Ryohei Suzuki, Misato Morita, and Masanobu Ando.

Release Date: April 25, 2024

Where To Watch: Netflix

Family Star

“Family Star,” a Telugu movie, delves into the complexities of family dynamics in an Indian middle-class setting. It portrays Govardhan’s journey as he navigates through relationship challenges, trust issues, and ego clashes while striving for excellence. The film, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, was released on April 5, 2024, capturing the essence of a middle-class family’s life and relationships.

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Crakk

“Crakk” is an action-packed sports film starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. The story follows a Mumbai stuntman who delves into the underground sports scene to uncover the truth behind his missing brother’s disappearance.

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Tillu Square

“Tillu Square,” a Telugu film starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parmeswaran, is available for viewing on Netflix. It serves as a sequel to the movie DJ Tillu, released in 2022. The plot revolves around Tillu’s life being turned upside down by a mysterious murder, leading him on a dangerous journey of discovery.

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Where To Watch: Netflix

With such a diverse range of offerings, viewers are in for an engaging experience as they explore the extensive array of streaming content this week.