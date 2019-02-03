India’s internet users grow 9.3% in July-Sept 2018

Internet users in the country grew 9.3 per cent to 560 million in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (2018-19) from 512.26 million at the end of the June 2018, a report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said.

Out of 560.01 million internet subscribers, wired internet subscribers stood at 21.25 million and wireless subscribers at 537.92 million. The internet subscriber base consisted of a broadband internet subscriber base of 481.70 million and narrowband internet subscriber base of 78.30 million.

As per the reports received from 306 operators, the number of broadband subscribers increased from 496.12 million at the end of Oct-18 to 511.90 million at the end of Nov-18 with a monthly growth rate of 3.18%

Top five service providers constituted 98.56% market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of Nov-18. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (271.55 million), Vodafone Idea (105.44 million), Bharti Airtel (104.74 million), BSNL (20.45 million) and Tata Tele. Group (2.32 million).