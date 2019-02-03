5G Can Be The ‘Y2K Moment’ for Telecom Manufacturing in India

Over the past 20 years, Indian telecom service providers have done a phenomenal job of providing voice and data services across the country at affordable prices. It is unfortunate that while we grew our telecom services sector, unlike China, we completely missed out on creating a vibrant domestic telecom equipment industry. This could have provided the required products for building these large-scale networks, not just for India, but for the world.

As a result, for the past several years, we have been importing more than Rs 100,000 crores worth of foreign equipment each year. These imports have not only been one of the top-3 contributors to our trade deficit, but we also missed out on creating a large knowledge-driven global-scale telecom equipment industry that could rival our success in the IT services industry. Source